Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a milestone for the infrastructure scene in India when he launched the PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan meant for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones in the country. Launched at Pragathi Bhavan in New Delhi today, it is an essential cog in the wheel of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. It will aid the National Infrastructure Pipeline and provide a thrust towards the goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy. But what is it really about? We answer here.





What is the project meant for?

The Gati Shakti master plan is meant to introduce multimodal connectivity to various economic zones. It aims to cut through inter-ministerial silos and lay solid groundwork for holistic infrastructure development in the country. What it also targets is integrated planning and coordination towards the implementation of seamless movement of people, goods and services. It is an integrated approach to developing the country's roadways, railways, airways and waterways.



What does the government say about it?

It will lead to minimal disruptions and more cost-effectiveness by synchronising activities related to roads and railways and laying of physical infrastructure like cables, gas lines, electricity by effectively coordinating with central authorities, state bodies, urban local bodies and the private sector. All the 16 infrastructure ministries will be engaged to ensure this.



What are the issues that it is supposed to clear?

The master plan will help resolve disrupted planning, standardisation troubles, clearance problems and timely creation and optimised utilisation of capacities. Latest technologies like geographic information systems will be used for this purpose.



Who has developed the project?

The National Master Plan has been developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics. It was announced on Independence Day by PM Modi as a Rs 100 lakh crore project.