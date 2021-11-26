From farmers dumping truckloads of tomatoes on the road in Kolar, or even farmers in Haryana crushing their tomato produce with tractors, because they were being forced to sell their produce for Rs 2 per 15 kg, cut to today, where, in a few metros, it seems like petrol and tomatoes are competing in terms of price — how did India get here?

Tomatoes are currently priced at Rs 120 in Chennai and Rs 110 in Hyderabad per kilo. While memes regarding the rise in tomato prices are flooding social media (the one with Usain Bolt is our favourite), it is no laughing matter for the average Indian for whom tomatoes are an essential kitchen staple. Let's look at the various reasons behind this price rise.

When did the tomato price start rising?

The retail price of this vegetable started steadily rising in October, starting off at Rs 72 per kg, a steep rise from Rs 38 per kg, which was the price in September. It was in November that the prices really started soaring and we started feeling the pinch.

What are the reasons behind this crazy price rise?

There are two reasons. The first and the more obvious one is unseasonal rains. It may be recalled that the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal was happening quite frequently and this factor when combined with cyclonic circulation on the other side, that is the Arabian Sea, resulted in very heavy to moderate rainfall that spread across the region. Whether it was in Chennai, Tirupathi or even much of Bengaluru, rains battered the lands and damaged crops which brings us to a situation where the supply is already tight. Add to this equation the price rise of petrol. We often forget that as most of the harvesting happens away from the cities, transportation is a key factor in agriculture. And with the price rise, the transportation costs have gone up too.

What is the crop cycle like for a tomato plant?

After plantation, the tomato crop is harvested within two to three months. Currently, the harvesting season is going on.

How much tomato does India produce?

Our country is the second-largest producer of tomatoes, the first being China. As per the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation, from an area of 7.89 lakh hectares, India produces 19.75 million tonnes. The average yield is 25.05 tonnes per hectare. The key tomato-cultivating states are Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Will the prices ever come down?

These inflated prices are expected to remain high for about a month before fresh harvest arrives in the market and attempts to balance out the demand.