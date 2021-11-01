It is that time of the year where stubbles begin to grow back on men's faces, as they bid adieu to shave their faces. You know why. November is here and men are busy undertaking the No-Shave November or the Movember challenge. But why is Movember such a cool thing? Is there more to it or is it just another social media challenge? We explain it all here.



When did the concept of No Shave November begin?

In 2007, after the death of Matthew Hill, a man from Chicago, owing to colon cancer, his 8 sons and daughters started this campaign in 2009 in honour of their father. Over years this became a popular thing to do among many throughout the US.



What is it all about?

Movember is a charity that is focused only on men's health. During the month of November, men are challenged to grow a moustache and not shave, in order to raise awareness on men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide.



Is growing a moustache the only thing that people do?

No. Apart from this, they also organise fundraisers and participate in runs to raise awareness.



When did the challenge grow so popular?

In 2011, Google Chrome partnered with Movember to create a video, that showed real participants raising funds and awareness. The video generated well over 1.1 million views.



Do celebrities participate in this challenge as well?

Of course. NBA players Kevin Love, musician Jackie Lee and actor Nick Offerman have been active participants in the challenge.