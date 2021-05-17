The Western Coast of the country has been devastated by a severe cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone that originated in the Indian Ocean on May 13 has been moving through the Arabian sea, hence causing havoc on its coasts. The Indian states that bore the brunt of it include Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. In today's FAQ, we try to explain a few things about the cyclone.

How and where did Tauktae originate?

It is believed that Tauktae originated from a tropical disturbance that was first monitored by the Indian Meteorological Department on May 13. It soon intensified and strengthened into a cyclonic storm named Tauktae on May 14. It intensified on May 16 and peaked on May 17.

What did it bring along?

A lot of havoc and destruction. It caused flash floods in Kerala and Lakshadweep and heavy rainfall in Goa. The rain killed two people in Kerala. It also caused a lot of erosion, resulting in damage to property and loss of agriculture. Owing to this, a lot of fisherfolk from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were reported missing. In Kerala, many homes were submerged in an area close to the sea and people had to take refuge in a school nearby.

Did it affect other countries too?

After the cyclone intensified in India, Pakistan minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a cyclone emergency meeting, where he declared an emergency in every district located along the coastal belt of Sindh.