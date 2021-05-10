A day ago, Israeli and Palestinian forces clashed at Jerusalem's noted Al-Aqsa mosque. The clash turned quite violent, injuring at least 163 people and killing 12. While the attacks were condemned by the world leaders, Palestine had held Israel responsible for the incident. This was not the first violent incident that happened in the mosque after the Israel-Palestine issue began. But why is the mosque so important? We decided to take a look.



Why is Al-Aqsa Mosque so important?



Located in Jerusalem, this is the third holiest site in Islam. The reason? Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad was transported from the Great Mosque of Mecca to the site of the current mosque al-Aqsa during the Israʾ and Miʿraj, a night journey that he undertook in AD 621. Al-Masjid al-Aqsa translates to the farthest mosque.



In which year was the mosque constructed?



The mosque is believed to be built in 705 AD. It was originally erected as a small prayer house and was rebuilt and expanded by the Umayyad caliph Abd al-Malik and finished by his son al-Walid in 705. After it was destroyed in an earthquake in 746, it was rebuilt in 754 and 780.



Why is it a conflict zone?



The location of the mosque is in a very sensitive area. It is quite close to the Second Temple of Judaism, which stood on the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site for the Jews.