Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with images of the India Gate in Delhi bearing a different look. Both sides of the road leading up to the iconic monument from Rashtrapati Bhavan in Raisina Hills have been dug up as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. While this has evoked strong emotions from netizens, especially those in Delhi, and has also led some to question the timing of the project as it coincides with the deadly COVID second wave, we seek to understand the nitty-gritties of the project better.



What is Central Vista?

Central Vista is the name of the redevelopment project given to Rajpath in New Delhi. Rajpath is the 3-km long stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, all the way to the national capital. It is the venue where the Republic Day parade is held every year and houses several government buildings, including the Parliament.



When was it developed?

Rajpath was developed when the British capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi by renowned architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The Parliament was completed in 1927 and after independence, the entire stretch was retained by the Indian government as the seat of power of the new nation.



What's being redeveloped?

As part of the redevelopment plans, new residences for the Prime Minister and Vice President are among the primary new buildings. A new, larger Parliament will also be built near the old one. There are also plans to create a Central Secretariat to house all government departments under one roof. Several of the old structures will be repurposed as museums.



How much does it cost? When will it be completed?

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project reportedly costs almost Rs 14,000 crore and it is supposed to be completed before 2024. The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid in December last year and work officially began in January this year. According to media reports, the Prime Minister's residences will be completed by December 2022.