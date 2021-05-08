Reports of lakhs of people suffering from a condition called Mucormycosis after recovering from the Coronavirus disease have been coming in during the second wave of the pandemic. In Gujarat, it was reported that several lost their vision due to Mucormycosis. This month alone, at least 40 cases were reported.

We try to find out what the condition is, how harmful it is and what are the common symptoms.

What is Mucormycosis?

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. It most commonly affects the sinuses or the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air.

What are the symptoms of Mucormycosis?

The symptoms of Mucormycosis depends on the part of the body where the fungus has been growing. The symptoms for sinus and brain mucormycosis include, headache, nasal congestion, one side facial swelling and fever. If it is a pulmonary or a lung Mucormycosis, then, the symptoms include fever, cough, chest pain and shortness of breath. In case of gastrointestinal infection, the symptoms include abdominal pain, vomitting and gastrointestinal bleeding.

What is the treatment for Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a serious health condition. As a result, it must be treated with urgency by prescribing antifungal medicines. Sometimes, it also requires surgery in order to cut out the infected tissue.

What is the mortality rate in Mucormycosis?

The mortality rate estimates to 54 per cent across the world. However, it depends on different people and regions they reside in. It depends on the condition of patients and the internal organ that is infected.