While a full-fledged battle has ensued between India and the second wave of the Coronavirus, the virus’s continuous mutation looms as the greatest threat as of now. The latest among these newly mutated strains in the N440K. Reported in parts of South India, it is believed to be deadlier than the B1.617 and B1.618 variants previously reported in India. Here’s a look at the expert opinion on the variant and whether we need to prepared for it.

What is the N440K variant?

The N440K is believed to a stronger variant of the Coronavirus. It is feared to be 15 times more virulent than the original Indian variant and is believed to spread faster, If infected by it, an individual is expected to reach the most critical part of the infection within the span of just 3-4 days. It has also been noted that the incubation period for the N440K is shorter and has the ability to progress faster as compared to other variants.

Where did it originate?

First discovered in Kurnool, the variant has also been dubbed the Andhra Pradesh variant. Over the past week, it resulted in a sharp spike in cases in the state. It has also been reportedly spotted in other parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chattisgarh. Fear about the variant has resulted in a sense of panic among certain parts of South India where it had reportedly spread to. Around 20 to 30 per cent of samples were found in in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Is the variant deadly?

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), based in Andhra Pradesh, told The New Indian Express that there is no need for people to panic over the N440K. Currently, experts are studying the double variant in an attempt to understand how to respond to it. In the meantime, people have been advised to follow COVID protocol, maintain social distancing and maintain hygiene.