May 1 is celebrated as International Labour Day — a day when we thank people who work as labours in different sectors to make our lives easier. But there are several groups and individuals who worked hard to implement these laws in the world today. For instance, the Marxist International Socialist Congress party, a worldwide group of labour political parties took a huge demonstration in 1889 where they demanded not to force workers to work more than eight hours a day. From then on several acts and laws were implemented for the development and wellbeing of labourers who were otherwise harassed by their employers.



Therefore, in today's What the FAQ, we take a look at when the labour union movement was started and the countries that have played a key role in this movement.



What is the origin of International Labour Day?

In the 19th century, the labour union movement started in the United States of America (USA). Similarly, in Europe, the labour movement started during the industrial revolution when jobs in the agricultural sector reduced and industries started coming up. Several labour union groups were formed during this time and people were punished for forming a union.

Which are the countries that celebrate International Labour Day on May 1?

Over 90 countries in this world including India, Kenya, Ghana, Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and others celebrate International Labour Day on May 1. However, in countries including America and Canada, Labour Day is celebrated on the first Monday in the month of September.



When did India celebrate its first Labour day and where?

The first Labour Day was celebrated in 1923 organised by the Labour Kisan Party in Chennai.



In which year was the Labour Laws enforced in the world and what do the laws say?

The first major and important piece of labour legislation was passed in 1802. It was titled the Health and Morals of Apprentices Act. According to this act, the working hours were limited to 12 hours a day and abolished night work.



What are the major acts in labour laws in India?

Minimum Wages Act, 1948, Maternity Benefits Act, 1961, Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 are some important labour laws in India, Sexual Harassment of Women employees at Workplace Act, 2013, Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2009 are some of the major and important acts that fall under labour laws in India.