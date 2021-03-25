March 26 has been declared a Bharat Bandh with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) calling for a countrywide protest and urging people from all over the country to join in. Expected to include farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who have been at the front lines of the farmers’ struggle, the Bandh will take place between 6 am and 6 pm tomorrow. Here’s a look through why the bandh has been declared and who has set the ball rolling.



Why has the Bandh been declared?



The SKM asked for people of the country to honour their annadata or providers of food by calling them to join the protests. The protest is aimed against three farm laws that have been passed by the centre and demanding a legal guarantee that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) they receive will not be changed. On March 28, they are also expected to burn copies of the new laws on the occasion of Holika Dahan.



Who is calling the strike?



Formed in November last year, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha is a coalition of more than 40 Indian farmers’ unions. The non-violent alliance has held more than 11 unsuccessful rounds of talks with the NDA government in an attempt to ensure that the MSP will remain unchanged for certain varieties of crops. According to farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill, the Bandh falls on a day when their protest has reached its fourth day.



Who is expected to join the strike?



States, where assembly elections are underway, will not be expected to participate in the strike.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party will join the Bandh protesting against the central government’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. In addition to all public places, all markets, roads and rail transport will also be closed during the bandh.