The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Following this, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday saw a series of adjournments and protest from the Opposition. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also cried foul over the decision. But what is the NCT Bill and why is it so controversial?



What is the NCT Bill, 2021?



The Bill seeks to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor over the Delhi government. The Bill proposes to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi (NCTD) Act, 1991 by amending four sections where the definition of the term ‘government’ is — the expression ‘Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the Legislative Assembly (of Delhi) shall mean the Lieutenant Governor’.



What impact will the Bill have on Delhi?



The NCT Bill proposes to restrict the legislative assembly from making rules for its committees on day-to-day administration or to conduct inquiries into administrative decisions. The Bill stated that the government would have to consult with the Lieutenant Governor before taking any executive action based on the decisions taken by the ministers in the government or the cabinet.



Why are people opposing the Bill?



Many leaders have demanded that the Bill be withdrawn and Delhi’s government power be restored. The Opposition claims that this was a method to snatch away the democratic rights of elected governments of states and union territories, “Today it will be AAP, tomorrow it will be someone else,” Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge said.



Other Congress leaders too have said that the Bill is an insult to the people of Delhi. P Chidambaram said, "The demand is for enlarged legislative powers to Delhi and the will of the people. On the contrary, the proposed amendments will make the Delhi government less than a municipality and rob the people of any kind of representative government."



What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying?



Expressing his displeasure over it, Kejriwal said, “The passage of the GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people."