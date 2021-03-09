Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that was aired on Monday, created a huge buzz across the globe with people divided over which side to take — The Sussexes or the Monarchy. What exactly is the controversy about and what did the Sussexes say about the royal family? We find out:

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the royal family and move to the US?

Ans: On January 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. On February 19, the Queen announced that they would lose their royal titles. They cited that the intrusive behaviour of the British tabloids and the racism towards Meghan had become almost unbearable for them. In another recent interview with comedian James Corden, Harry expressed how he was concerned for the safety of his family and did what any other husband or father would do.

What were the most shocking accusations against the Royal Family in the tell-all interview?

Ans: Meghan, who is biracial, said that there were concerns and conversations about the colour of her son Archie's skin before he was born. Meghan said that the unhappiness she faced within the Royal Family caused her to have suicidal thoughts and when she approached the institution for help, they denied it saying it would spoil the reputation of the institution. Harry said that his relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William had been fractured and that they were trapped in the system, while he was able to get out. Harry and Meghan revealed that they were married days before the actual royal wedding that the public witnessed.

What is the British monarchy about and what are the duties of the members?

Ans: The monarchy of the United Kingdom, commonly referred to as the British monarchy, is the constitutional monarchy of the United Kingdom. The current monarch and head of state is Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1952. The royals undertake various official, ceremonial, diplomatic and representational duties.

READ ALSO: What the FAQ: What is the Big Bang theory and why is it being challenged by four Indian scientists?

Is this the first time a member of the Royal Family has voluntarily quit royal life and duties?

Ans: The Queen's third child, Prince Andrew, Duke of York recently stepped down from public duties after getting embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Where do Harry and Meghan live now and what do they do?

Ans: Prince Harry and Meghan settled into their new home in California in July 2020. Their property is a mansion worth $15.5 million. The couple has established several professional revenue streams including deals with Netflix and Spotify.

What does Prince Harry's inheritance include now?

Harry has $40 million as inheritance from his mother Princess Diana, an inheritance from his grandmother and his salary from working in the British Army.