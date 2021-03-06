A new post-study work visa that offers international students from countries such as India the opportunity to stay on for work experience after completing their course in the United Kingdom will formally open for applications from July 1, 2021, the UK Home Office announced recently.

Here's a low down on what it means for Indian students, how you can apply and more.



How can you be eligible for the post-study work visa in the UK?

Ans: To apply under the new Graduate route, international students must have completed an eligible course at a recognised UK higher education provider at an undergraduate or higher level. Students on the route will be able to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of two years, or three years for Doctoral PhD students.



Do you need a job offer from the UK to apply for this?

Ans: The Graduate route is unsponsored, meaning applicants will not need a job offer to apply for the route. There will be no minimum salary requirements or caps on numbers, which the Home Office says would allow graduates on the route to work flexibly, switch jobs and develop their career as required. The Graduate route visa is applicable from the 2020-2021 academic cohort of international students.



Are the students whose studies in the UK were affected by the pandemic eligible too?

Ans: The grace period for students hit by the coronavirus travel restrictions and forced into remote learning last year now have until June 21 to be physically present in the UK to be eligible for the new route, extended further from the April 6 deadline. Students who began their studies in January or February 2021 will need to be in the UK by September 27.



How many student visas have the UK accepted from Indian students in the past year and now?

Ans: According to the most recent statistics, the number of student visas issued to Indians increased by 42 per cent compared to the previous year, now numbering more than 53,000. This represents 23 per cent of all student visas issued by the UK, up from 13 per cent in the previous year making Indian students among the largest international groups studying in Britain. The new route is part of the UK government's International Education Strategy, aimed at increasing the number of foreign students in higher education in the UK to 600,000 by 2030.