Cab service giant Uber on Monday announced the launch of its Public Transport journey planning feature on its app in Chennai. After successful partnerships with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Uber has launched the option of Public Transport in Chennai on their app, an official release stated. But what does this mean for the users? Let's find out.



What is the new Public Transport option on Uber's app?

Ans: The new option will allow riders in the city the option to plan their transit journey with service information and end-to-end directions all within the Uber app. The feature also provides an overview of the city’s metro and bus service information with details of the fastest and cheapest routes, schedules and directions to their nearest transit stops, to help riders make the smartest possible journey choices within the city.



Why did they launch the feature now?

Ans: The launch of the new feature is in line with Uber’s recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micro-mobility. "After successful partnerships in Delhi and Hyderabad, we are excited to launch our Public Transport journey planning feature for powering smart mobility in Chennai," Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement. "We believe the future of urban transportation is all about the seamless integration of public transit systems and shared mobility solutions. This enables efficient commute options, saves riders time and money, improves the city’s productivity and helps build smarter and more sustainable cities."



How can you access the new feature on your Uber app?

Ans: On entering a destination, Uber's Public Transport feature will give the rider a way to look at all the options within the Uber app. After selecting Public Transport, the app shows up information on the city’s metro and bus service with details on real-time scheduling, arrival and departure times, pricing, information on stops, and walking directions to a destination. Uber users will also have the option of customising each journey by choosing preferred modes of transit and route including choosing ridesharing options to help with first and last-mile connectivity.