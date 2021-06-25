The world has been sneaking glances at the second and last supermoon of 2021. The Strawberry Moon or the first moon of summer has already been sighted in many parts of the world. Known by a variety of names including Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon, and Planting Moon, the phenomenon is celebrated in different ways by different cultures around the world. Here’s a look at the science behind it:

What is the Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon gets its name from rising during a time when berries traditionally ripen in many parts of the world. For Native American tribes, the moon that presents itself in June points to the time when strawberries were ripe enough for harvesting. In Europe, it is dubbed the Rose Moon, marking the blooming of roses and the Hot Moon in the Northern Hemisphere where it welcomes the beginning of Summer.

What is a supermoon?

A full moon is referred to as a supermoon if it is less than 360,000km away from the Earth. The Strawberry Moon stands 361,558 km away. Unlike ordinary full moons, these celestial wonders appear much larger and closer to the human eye as usual. And while the Strawberry Moon may appear reddish in colour when it sets, the name relies solely on its history. This year around, it is expected to be larger and brighter than in the recent past.

When will the Strawberry Moon be sighted in India?

In India, the moon is expected to be seen on the evening of June 25. The Moon will appear full in the country from June 24 to 26. The Strawberry Moon has its own history in India. According to Hindu culture, the sighting corresponds with Vat Purnima. During the three days when the Moon appears, married women express their love and devotion to their husbands by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree.

