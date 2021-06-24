On this day, 120 years ago, one of the greatest artists of all time, Pablo Picasso had his first major exhibition. We take a look at what that historic exhibition was all about.

When and where did the exhibition happen?

Picasso had his first exhibition on June 24, 1901 at a gallery in Paris' renowned rue Laffitte. Picasso was just 19 years old.

How did it happen?

Picasso was born in Spain and his father, an art professor, enrolled him in a prestigious arts school in Madrid. Later, Picasso moved to Paris and befriended the most famous modern art dealer of that time named Vollard, who started taking interest in his work. Vollard then took the big risk and organised Picasso's first exhibition.

What did the displays include?

Picasso was more than eager to display his potential and worked hard until the last day. There were a total of 75 exhibits, which revolved around various themes, from landscapes, daily life and portraits of both high and low society. It also included a self portrait titled Yo, Picasso (I, Picasso).

How did the exhibition impact his career?

The exhibition was a huge critical success and also had respectable sales. It gave him the breakthrough he needed. His reputation spread far and wide and he was ready to take a new direction in his artwork.

How many exhibitions did Picasso have in his lifetime?