Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, died at 91 due to post-COVID complications. He was a famous runner and field sprinter. Milkha had achieved a lot for India at a young age. He even served in the Indian Army to the rank of sepoy and subsequently became the Director of Sports at the Punjab Ministry of Education.

In fact, his medals were donated to the nation and were kept at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi which were later moved to the Sports Museum in Patiala.

In today's FAQ, we dig some information about this famous sports man and the laurels he brought to his country. It is our tribute to the man who fought throughout his life with unending spirit.

Why is Milkha Singh called the Flying Sikh?

Milkha Singh defeated Pakistan sprinter, Abdul Khaliq in a 200 metres race and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Asian Games. Earlier, Abdul Khaliq was the fastest man in Asia. But after Milkha defeated him, he was given the title of The Flying Sikh.

Who gave Milkha Singh, the title of Flying Sikh?

The credit for giving the title. Flying Sikh to Milkha Singh goes to General Ayub from Pakistan. After competing and winning the 200 metre International Athletic Competition in Lahore, General Ayub had said to Milkha Singh that he did not run in Pakistan, but flew instead.

Which was the greatest achievement of Milkha Singh's career?

In the 1958 Commonwealth Games, Milkha Singh won a gold medal by clocking 46.6 seconds (for which race) and created a new national record back then. He brought an end to the long wait for India's hopes of winning a gold at the CWG.

What were the other laurels that the Flying Sikh won for India?

Milkha Singh won four gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He was actually remembered for his fourth place finish in the 400 metres final in 1960 at the Rome Olympics. The record time in the this fourth place was 45.73 seconds and it was the Indian National Record for more than 40 years.