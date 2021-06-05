On Friday, Niti Aayog has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 is going to hit India and stated how the government must be prepared to face the situation.

Many experts in India and around the world have already predicted that the new variant of the virus is going to be even more dangerous than the first and second one.

We find out what can happen and how to tackle it.

When is a possible third wave of COVID-19 going to hit India?

As per Niti Aayog member, V K Saraswat, India is going to experience the third wave in the month of September 2021. Even the epidemiologists in India have predicted the same. The third is likely to happen in September -October.

How can the third wave of COVID-19 be averted in India?

While it is inevitable that a third wave of COVID-19 is coming to India, the government must work towards vaccinating more and more people. So far, only 12.8 per cent of people have got their first dose and only 3.2 per cent of the population have got both the doses of vaccine. Experts have also suggested that the government has to ensure that our public health system is capable of handling surge in COVID cases.

Who will be likely affected by COVID-19 in the third wave?

With the first wave and second wave having affected adults and senior citizens, the third wave is going to impact children as they are the ones who cannot be vaccinated in the current stage. There are around 165 million children who are less than 12 years old and we will need lakhs of ICU beds in pediatrics care units.

Which countries have experienced the third wave of COVID-19 already?

Germany, Italy, France, Poland, Canada, Netherlands are experiencing third wave or will be experiencing in the near future. In order to take precautions, some of these countries have announced early lockdown.