The much speculated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be here and this time it might affect the children as well. This is reason enough that vaccination be developed to protect them. As a result, medical institutes across the nation are carrying out medical trials of vaccines on children so that they can be cleared for usage accordingly.

When will the children of age group 2 to 6 years undergo trials for vaccination against COVID-19?

The first dose of Covaxin has already been administered to all age groups of children between 2 and 18 years old. The second dose for children between 12 to 18 years and between 6 to 12 years has also been completed. The second dose of Covaxin is scheduled to be administered to children between 2 to 6 years old who are participating in the trials next week.

Have children in the age group of 6 to 12 years participated in the trials?

The second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between the ages of 6-12 years.

When will the vaccine for children be available?

AIIMS Director, Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that the vaccine for children could be available in September.

Which vaccines are currently undergoing trials on children?

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children are currently undergoing trials.

What age group of children would be vaccinated first when the vaccine is available?

The vaccine would be first made available for children belonging to the age group of 12 to 18 years.