NASA has predicted that a huge asteroid which is about the size of a stadium is coming towards the Earth at a high speed. This asteroid is named 2008 Go20. However, it will slingshot past the planet on July 24. This asteroid is said to be a 'Near Earth' asteroid which is 200 metres in length. The 2008 Go20 has been a frequent visitor of sorts and its previous visit was on June 20 2008. The asteroid is expected to fly past close to the Earth again in 2035.

Therefore, in today's FAQ, we try to dig in more information about this asteroid hurtling closer towards Earth

What is the speed of this stadium-sized asteroid?

According to scientists, the asteroid is cruising at over eight kilometres per second which upscales to around 28,000 kilometers per hour. The speed of this asteroid is so high that anything that comes in its way will face a catastrophe.

What is a Near Earth Object (NEO)?

Near Earth Objects are asteroids or comets that come closer to the Earth. Most of the time, the majority of Near Earth Objects are asteroids.

What is the orbit of this asteroid classified as?

The orbit close to the planet has been classified as Apollo that holds the most dangerous asteroids. NASA stated that it has been continuously monitoring this asteroid.

Which was the most recent instance of a huge asteroid coming close to the planet?

In June 2021, an asteroid called KT1 which is equivalent to the size of the Eiffel Tower came closer to Earth. It is classified as the most hazardous asteroid as KT1 approached the Earth at a distance of 4.5 million km.