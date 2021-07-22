A lot of students and various political organisations across the country have been protesting over the past few weeks, seeking the implementation of OBC reservations in NEET's All India Quota (AIQ). In today's FAQ, we break down the issue to tell you what it is all about?



How many seats are allocated to the All India Quota?

A total of 15 per cent of medical UG seats and 50 per cent of medical PG seats fall under the All India Quota. The state governments can reserve seats according to the country's reservation norms, only in the remaining seats.



If that's the case, then why are we talking only about OBCs and not SCs and STs?

In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that SC and ST students can avail reservations in the AIQ. However, the case of OBC students was not mentioned.



What has happened after that?

After much hue and cry, in July 2020, the Madras High Court noted that OBC students too can avail reservations in the AIQ. However, the matter is still sub judice. The centre has pointed that out as a reason behind it not implementing the OBC reservations in 2021 too.



How has this affected the OBC students?

A report by the All-India Federation of Other Backward Classes Employees’ Welfare says that 11,027 students have been affected by this until now.