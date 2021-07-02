Every year, July 2 is observed as World UFO day to create awareness among people to gather and observe the sky for unidentified and strange flying objects. While some celebrate it on June 24, others celebrate on July 2. But why is this day celebrated across the world? Let's find out!

Why July 2 is observed as World UFO Day?

Kenneth Arnold, an American Aviator and businessman recorded the first observation of nine unidentified objects flying in the sky on July 2, 1947, near Mount Rainier, Washington. On the same day, an incident of a crash in the desert in New Mexico was also reported. Since then, it created a new conspiracy theory of UFOs and aliens. However, it was said that America was carrying out some secret projects and trials. When various surveys were carried out among Americans, a majority of them stated that the government hid the matter of UFOs and aliens.

Who coined the term UFO and what does it mean?

UFO means Unidentified Flying Object and the term was coined in 1953 by the United States Air Force to serve as an easy catch for all the sightings or reports.

Where have all the UFO sightings been reported around the world?

The most notable cases of UFO sightings were in France that includes the Valensole incident in 1965 and the Trans-en-Provence case in 1961. In 1980, the US Military Personnel reported having witnessed the UFO near the airbase at Woodbridge in 1980. Recently, in 2021, a woman in Italy's Capolona claims to have seen a strange object in the sky on January 25.