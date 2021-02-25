President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday before it hosted the first-ever pink-ball Test match between India and England. The stadium renamed from Motera to Narendra Modi Stadium, while the name of the entire complex still remains Sardar Patel Stadium. Here's all you need to know about the world's largest cricket stadium situated in Gujarat.



How is the Moetra Stadium the largest cricket stadium in the world?

Ans: Recently coined the Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as the Motera Stadium, is a cricket stadium situated inside Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As of 2020, it is still the largest cricket stadium in the world and the second-largest stadium overall, with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators. It is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association and is a venue for Test, ODI, and T20I cricket matches.



When was the stadium established?

Ans: The stadium was constructed in 1983 and was first renovated in 2006. It became a regular venue for international matches in the city. In 2015, the stadium was closed and demolished before being completely renovated and rebuilt by February 2020, with an estimated cost of Rs 800 crores. Apart from cricket, the stadium has hosted several events arranged by the Government of Gujarat. It has hosted matches during the years 1987, 1996, and 2011 Cricket World Cups. As of 2020, the stadium has hosted 12 Tests, 23 ODIs, and a T20I match. On February 24, 2021, the stadium was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium. It hosted its first-ever pink-ball Test match between India and England on the same day.



What are the other features of the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Ans: The Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as the Motera Stadium is the only one in the world to have 11 centre pitches on its main ground and six indoor pitches with bowling machines and a total of four dressing rooms. It boasts of a built-in clubhouse with 55 rooms and features both indoor and outdoor games, restaurants, an Olympic size swimming pool, gym as well as a 3D projector theatre. According to news reports, this stadium is the first Indian cricket stadium to have been fitted with LED lights. There are three entry points to the stadium that has been spread across 63 acres of land in total.