With the elections drawing near, President Ram Nath Kovind's decision to remove Kiran Bedi from the post of Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry has drawn polar opposite reactions. While the ruling party is celebrating, Bedi has maintained that she only did her duty. She wrote on Twitter, "Thank all those who were a part of my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry— The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials." The former IPS officer also posted her official letter and thanked the Puducherry people for their warmth and love.

Today, we take a look at the post of Lieutenant Governor and how their role is different from that of a conventional Governor in an Indian state or UT.

Who is a Lieutenant Governor?

A Lieutenant Governor is the constitutional head of a particular Union Territory appointed by the president and serves the office for a term of five years.



Who was the first Lieutenant Governor in India?

The post of Lt Governor was first established in September 1966 when the Delhi Administration Act, 1966, came into effect. Aditya Nath Jha became the first Lt Governor of Delhi as a Union Territory.

Which Union Territories in India have Lt Governors?Only five union territories including Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have Lt Governors. Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshwadeep have administrators and the powers are almost the same.

What is the role of a Lt Governor in the Union Territory?

The powers of the Lt Governor are similar to those of and Governor in India, They can appoint Chief Ministers, Ministers, the State Election Commissioner and judges of the District Court. The Lt Governor of Delhi has more powers than any other state governor. They need not agree with the decision of the Council of Ministers and can always approach the President for his decision in state affairs. Articles 239 and 239AA of the Indian Constitution clearly defines the powers of the Lt Governors. Under President’s Rule, the Lt. Governor becomes full-fledged executive head of the government and has the power to appoint a group of advisors who act as council of ministers.