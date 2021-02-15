Two days ago, a 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was picked up by the Delhi Police for her alleged involvement in preparing the tool kit tweeted by climate change activist, Greta Thunberg. This tool kit is said to have played a key role among farmers and people to mobilise and show their protest against the farm laws. But who is Disha Ravi and how have her campaigns impacted people or the government directly or indirectly.

Who is Disha Ravi?

She is a 22-year-old climate change activist who graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru. She started the Bengaluru chapter of the 'Fridays for Future' in India and headed it. She also organised several protests against issues related to the environment, climate change and policies by the government in Bengaluru and around the country. She actively campaigned against the Environment Impact Assessment Draft 2020. Currently, she works as a Culinary Experience Manager with GoodMylk which makes plant-based food accessible and affordable.

Why was she picked up Delhi Police two days ago?

Disha was picked up by the Delhi Police for interrogation two days ago after it was found that she was involved in editing the tool-kit supporting farmers' protest in the country. This tool kit was later tweeted by Greta Thunberg. The Delhi Police has also suspected Disha's role in the alleged Khalistan Movement against the Government of India. She has also formed a group on WhatsApp of people supporting the farmers protest across India.

What did Disha say when she was presented in front of the magistrate?

The police has taken Disha Ravi into custody for five days for further interrogation. According to sources, Disha broke down in court and claimed that she played no role in the Khalistan movement and that she had edited only two lines in the tool kit tweeted by Greta Thunberg. She also clarified her support for the farmers protest across India.

What is a tool kit?

The tool kit that Greta tweeted included a simple document that consisted of information of the protest, farm laws drafted by the government, petitions. It also includes what role one can play to address issues related to farmers. The objections against the tool kit were that it was used to spread ill thoughts, destroy peace and harmony and create disaffection among people in the country.

