Despite the pandemic around the World, the Defence Ministry and other organisations associated with it took a brave step to organise Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru from February 3, 2021 to February 5, 2021. Known globally, Aero India is a platform for countries around the world to exhibit their unique aircrafts and machines that can used for defence purposes.

This year, it was a proud moment for Indians as some major aircrafts and drones designed by the Indian companies were part of Aero India 2021. Here's a bit about the whole show and its history.

What is Aero India show and what happens during this event?

Ans: Aero India is an air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru every year organised by the Defence Ministry, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

Where is it held?

Ans: It is held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, where lakhs of people from around the world come to watch the aero show and breathtaking manoeuvres by unique aircrafts and major machines designed for war by countries including India, Russia, USA, Sweden, France and others. The Aero India show is recognised as the largest air show in Asia.

When was the first edition of Aero India held in Bengaluru?

The first edition of Aero India was held in 1996 and the second edition was held in 1998. Former Defence Minister, late George Fernandes inaugurated the show and it was quite special exhibition as nine sky divers of the Akash Ganga team displayed sky diving. It also included flypasts by some of the best planes in the Indian Air Force including MiG-23s, three HAL Tejas and many more. Currently, Bengaluru is hosting the 13th edition of Aero India. It started on February 3 and will end on February 5.

What is the speciality of 13th edition of Aero India?

With the pandemic around the world, the 13th edition of Aero India did not witness many aircrafts from abroad. As a result, there were multiple shows by the Indian aircrafts. The highlight of this edition was the Dassault Rafale which is a French twin engine plane designed and built by Dassault Aviation in France. The Tata Group, which is one of the most recognised Indian companies in the aerospace sphere, showcased Rakshak VTOL, a fully autonomous vertical take off and landing UAV. It can be used in restricted places like jungles, hilltops, ships etc. Besides this, the first day of Aero India witnessed a flypast by the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, a nuclear bomber in the US Air Force. The aircraft had come all the way from an air force base in South Dakota.

Were there any major accidents during previous Aero India shows in Bengaluru?

In 2007, during the 6th edition of Aero India, a HAL HJT-36 skidded off in the runway and a tyre bust. The pilot aborted the take off and a canopy of the aircraft opened up. But there were no major injuries or fatalities seen. In 2019, during the 12th edition of Aero India, two Surya Kiran aircrafts crashed during a practice run. One pilot died in the mishap. Similarly, on the third day, over 300 cars and two wheelers parked in the parking lot were burnt in a fire caused by a lit cigarette, thrown carelessly that ignited flammable materials.