One of the most well-known fashion brands 'Myntra' changed its logo following a police complaint filed against it stating that the logo is offensive to women. Social media has been filled with comments, memes and questions on why it was offensive, what did Myntra do about it and more.

Here, we try to answer the most frequently asked questions in the past few days about the brand and its logo.

Why is the Myntra logo offensive?

Ans: Naaz Patel from a Mumbai NGO called Avesta Foundation filed a complaint in December 2020, seeking action against the online store Myntra, for their allegedly 'offensive logo.' According to several reports, she said that she first noticed "something was wrong" with the logo when she was at a social gathering three years ago. “I was at a social gathering when I noticed that two men started giggling after Myntra’s advertisement was played on television. When I asked them about it, they refused to tell me why. But I asked a few men later and they pointed out that the logo was designed like a woman whose legs are spread open,” Naaz added. Following which, she decided to go ahead and file a complaint against the e-commerce site.



What action did the Mumbai Police take against Myntra?

Ans: Acting on Naaz's complaint, Mumbai Police Cyber Crime DCP Rashmi Karandikar had reportedly e-mailed Flipkart-owned Myntra asking them to change it. According to media reports, Myntra decided to revise its logo on its website, app as well as on all packaging material following a meeting with DCP Karandikar.



What did Myntra say?

Ans: "We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an email as well on the same." Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) told PTI. Myntra hasn't put out a public statement regarding the issue yet.