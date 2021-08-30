From September 1, Provident Fund (PF) rules are about to change. Those who have Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts are supposed to link their Aadhaar Card with the EPF account by August 31. Here's all you need to know about the process and why account holders must do it.

What happens if you don't link your Aadhaar Card with EPF?

According to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), if your Aadhaar Card is not linked to the EPF account, the employee will not be receiving the employer's contribution to the PF account. The EPFO has also asked the employees to get their Universal Account Number (UAN) verified with their Aadhaar number.

Why is this happening now?

The EPFO has been gunning for Aadhaar linkage since earlier this year. The deadline was extended from May 30 to August 31.

How can you get your Aadhaar card with your EPF account?

Here is a step-by-step guide:

- Log on to iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC with your UAN number and password

- In the next window, enter your UAN number again along with the phone number linked to your Aadhaar Card

- You will now have to generate an OTP

- Enter the OTP that you received on your phone and select your gender

- In the next window, you'll see an option to enter Aadhaar number and the verification method

- You can choose the verification process using your mobile number or email ID

- Enter the second OTP that will come to your phone

- This completes the EPF and Aadhaar linking process