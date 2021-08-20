Have you come across unmasked people who told you "I am fully vaccinated. I won't catch COVID"? Turns out, they are all wrong. Recently, India recorded more than 87,000 cases of Coronavirus infection among fully-vaccinated people, most of them from Kerala. How does it occur? We explain it here.



Can you catch COVID if you're fully vaccinated?

Yes. Ask these 87,000 people. It is rare for you to get a breakthrough infection. However, the presence of the delta variant and other mutations make life difficult.



Is this very common?

Scientists think so. According to them, this is because there are more variants of the virus now and as the vaccination rate is picking up, life is returning to normalcy everywhere.



So why should you take the vaccine?

The vaccines help in minimising the effects of the virus and prevents it from creating complications. So, even if you contract the virus, the symptoms may be milder.



Should I wear a mask if I'm vaccinated fully?

Yes. You must wear a mask, sanitise your hands and maintain a safe distance from others.



Can you get COVID for a second time?

Yes. Contracting the virus once and recovering from it doesn't make you immune to contracting it again.