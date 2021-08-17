The situation in Afghanistan has been making headlines for the past few days now. The Taliban takeover of the country has created a humanitarian crisis. Videos of Afghan nationals clinging onto an airplane in an attempt to get inside has gone viral. In light of this grim picture, India has introduced a new category of e-visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc visa' for Afghan nationals on August 17. Here's all that we know so far about it.



What is an e-Emergency X-Misc visa?

Such visas are granted to nationalities that need to visit India due to emergency situations but are not eligible to obtain visas under existing categories. Now it is noteworthy that the earlier policy did not include Afghan nationals.

Will it be applicable for Afghan refugees?

According to media reports, this visa will be granted to Afghan nationals only after security clearance. It will be valid only for six months. Although, there is no clarity as of now as to how many Afghan nationals would India accept and what will happen when their emergency visa period ends. It is also worth noting that India does not have a refugee policy and grants shelter to foreigners facing persecution in their countries on a case-to-case basis.



What is the government saying about it?

A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read, “MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,”



How does one apply for it?

One can apply for it here: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

