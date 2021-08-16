Among the various announcements that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made during his eighth Independence Day speech, the one about the 100 lakh crore project, Gati Shakti, stands out the most. So what is this project and how will it benefit India's youth? Here's all you need to know.

What is the Gati Shakti project?

In his speech on Sunday, PM Modi said that the Centre will soon launch the project that will ensure the development of 'holistic infrastructure'. The project will help the youth find employment opportunities in the future, said the PM. "It is a national infrastructure master plan that will provide an integrated pathway to our economy," he said.

What will the project focus on?

According to the PM, the project will help Indian manufacturers effectively compete with the global counterparts as it seeks to improve the profile of Made in India products. He also said that Gati Shakti project will help new economic zones emerge. Moreover, Modi also urged the nation to increase its manufacturing and export capacity.

What other major announcements were made?

Besides the Gati Shakti project, another landmark announcement that the Prime Minister made during his Independence Day speech is opening up all Sainik schools across the country for girls. This is after the experiment to admit girls was conducted in Mizoram two and a half years ago.

The PM also announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission, which aims to meet India's climate targets and ensure that the country takes a step towards becoming green and renewable energy hub.