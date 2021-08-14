The international news has been all about the Taliban gaining more ground in Afghanistan for quite some time now. With the war between Afghanistan's troops and the Taliban armed group becoming bigger and widespread everyday, the civilians are left to suffer. Many have been misplaced, hundreds have lost their lives as this war-torn country goes through its biggest political turmoil in decades.

In today's FAQ, we look back at how the Taliban was formed and how the future of Afghanistan looks like

Who founded the Taliban?

The Taliban, who refers to themselves to Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, is a Deobandi Islamist Movement and military organisation in Afghanistan. It was founded in 1994 by Mohammed Omar and Abdul Ghani Baradar. Later, the group was guided and led by different leaders including Hibatullah Akhundzada and Muhammad Rasul.

Why is the Taliban condemned by people around the world?

They have been condemned for their massacres around the world killing thousands of innocents, denied UN food supplies putting 1,60,000 civilians in Afghanistan to starve and implemented a policy of scorched Earth where they burnt vast areas of fertile land and destroyed thousands of homes. They banned media, photography, painting and movies and also banned music instruments. Women were stopped from attending schools and it was mandatory for them to be accompanied by a male person in public places. They also engaged in the cultural genocide and were behind the destruction of monuments including the Buddhas of Bamiyan which were 1,500 years old.

How many cities have been captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan so far?

The Taliban armed group has captured the provincial capitals, Qalat, Terenkot, Pul-e-Alam, Feruz Koh, Qal-e-Naw and Lashkar Gah, hours after capturing Herat and Kandahar cities. So far, they have captured over 18 provincial capitals across Afghanistan.. Edia reports say that they are just 50kms off the Afghan capital, Kabul.

What is the future of Afghanistan and will the Taliban come to power?

With the US having withdrawn its 3,000 troops, they have ended two decades of war in Afghanistan. Currently, the Taliban has over 58,000 to 1,00,000 fighters which is the strongest armed group they have had at any point in time in history. The Taliban has increased its attacks and has a strong control on the border crossings. They have also warned India not to interfere or send army troops to Afghanistan. If they win, which they have said is inevitable, many countries will stop sending aid or monetary help to Afghanistan.