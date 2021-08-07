After what is being described as requests from citizens to change the name of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, PM Modi changed the name of India's highest sporting honour. To many of us, Dhyan Chand is the face of hockey as he created history and motivated many youngsters to take up hockey. He is also known as a wizard and magician of the hockey because he had good control over the ball.

In today's FAQ, we take a look at who this famous hockey player was and why he remains a pride to many Indians.

Who is Dhyan Chand?

Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905 in Allahabad and is considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He won three consecutive olympics — Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932 and Berlin 1936.

How many Olympic matches did Dhyan Chand play?

He played a total of 12 olympics and scored 33 goals. Chand played internationally from 1926 to 1949. According to his autobiography, Goal, he scored 570 goals in 185 matches.

What are some of the famous anecdotes connected to Dhyan Chand?

Dhyan Chand was earlier known as Dhyan Singh. Later, his second name was changed to Chand because he practiced after his duty hours and waited till the moon showed at night. That's why his team players called him Chand. At the same time, his coach who was impressed by the dedication gave him the title Chand and thus the name, Dhyan Chand.

Does India celebrate a day in the name of Dhyan Chand?

August 29 is Dhyan Chand's birthday and India celebrates the day as National Sports Day. On this day, President of India honours some of the famous sports person and facilitates them with Arjuna Award. In fact, the national stadium in Delhi was also renamed as Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.