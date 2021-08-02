Wildfires have been raging across Turkey over the last few days and it has claimed at least eight lives (at the time of writing this article). With international efforts being made to douse the flames, the event is the latest among the extreme weather phenomena that have ravaged the world this year. Here's what you need to know about the Turkish wildfires:

Which parts of Turkey have been affected by the wildfires?

The wildfires began in the southern provinces of Turkey, including Mersin, Osmaniye, Adana, Antalya, and Kahramanmaraş. Fires also broke out in some central provinces like Kırıkkale and Kayseri and the southwestern province of Muğla. According to media reports, around 100 fires have broken out at these places. The Turkish government stated that most of the fires were under control. However, Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey's Forest Minister informed that fires were still raging at Manavgat, Marmaris and Milas.

What are the casualties?

According to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, at least eight people have lost their lives to the wildfires, which have been raging for five days. Tourists had to be evacuated from Bodrum and several residents of these areas had to witness their homes, farms and livestock destroyed by the flames. Officials estimated that at least 200 people have been injured due to the fire.

READ ALSO: What the FAQ: What is the Istanbul Convention that Turkey withdrew from on March 20?

Where have the wildfires spread to?

Wildfires have also been raging in the western part of Greece, where temperatures are expected to soar to 44 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In Italy too, parts of the Sicilian province are being destroyed by wildfires and firefighters are unable to douse it for the past two days.

How did it happen and what does it mean?

Turkish authorities claim that the fires were a result of arson or have been caused due to gross negligence. However, scientists believe that the wildfires are part of the extreme weather events that have ravaged the world this year — including heat waves and fires in the US and Canada and massive floods in Europe and China — which has been a result of climate change due to global warming.