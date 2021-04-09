A probe by the European Medicines Agency found out that there might be a link between the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clotting disorder. While they did not place any new restrictions on the vaccine, the review, which was widely reported, has raised concerns among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose of the shot.

What is the condition?

The blood condition is known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and is a very rare but specific type of blood clot in the brain which occurs if you have low levels of platelets (thrombocytopenia) after the vaccination. This condition was first noticed by Germany’s medical regulator Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) in mid-March. It was noticed mostly in younger and middle-aged women. Germany stopped the use of the vaccine for people under 60 after this. Several nations, including France, Canada, Spain and Italy recommended minimum age for recipients after similar reports.

What is India doing?

An Indian government panel of experts is investigating for any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India, a media report said on Friday. India is currently administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute and branded Covishield, and a shot developed by Bharat Biotech called COVAXIN.

Why India needs the vaccines now the most?

India is banking on vaccinations to help contain a record surge in cases in its second wave. The country reported a massive 126,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Is it safe to take the vaccine?

Even though Europe's drug regulator said that it found a possible link between AstraZeneca's vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the shot, although it added the vaccine's advantages still outweighed the risks. "We are looking at side-effects of blood clots that have been seen in people who received Covishield and COVAXIN, even if it was a mild case," a source told a reputed media house, who added that a report on it was likely to be ready by next week. Following Europe's announcement, several countries have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people.