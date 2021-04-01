The Gender Gap Index measures gender equality based on the relative gaps between women and men in four key areas including health, education, economy and politics

The World Economic Forum released the Global Gender Gap Report on Wednesday. India was placed as the third-worst performer in South Asia after Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the Global Gender Gap Report, India has overcome only 62.5 per cent of its gender gap. The report highlighted that the decreased rate in women's labour force participation was another reason for the drop in India's rank.

The report also stated as the heat of pandemic continues to be felt, the global gender gap has increased.

Therefore, we take a look at what is Global Gender Gap Report and what were the parameters to measure the same across the globe.

When was the first Global Gender Gap Report published?

The Global Gender Gap Report was first published in 2006 by the World Economic Forum. The 2020 report (published in 2019) covers 153 countries.

What does the Global Gender Gap Report measure?

The Gender Gap Index measures gender equality based on the relative gaps between women and men in four key areas including health, education, economy and politics. The value ranges between 0 — complete inequality and 1—complete equality.

What was India's ranking earlier in the Global Gender Gap Index?

In 2020, India had ranked 112th among 153 countries on the index. This year, the rank has come down to140 among 156 countries in total.

Which country has topped the Global Gender Gap Index?

Bangladesh topped the list in the region among 156 countries on the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap index. Bangladesh has closed around 71.9 per cent of the gender gap so far.

Which are the countries having the smallest gender gap index?

Iceland with 87.7 per cent, Norway-84.2 per cent, Finland - 83.2 per cent, Sweden - 82 per cent and Nicaragua - 80.4 per cent are the countries with the smallest gender gap index.