XAT 2027 final official mock test on Oct 31, Nov 1; check eligibility, exam date

Candidates who are aspiring to appear for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will get another opportunity to assess their preparation through the final official mock test. The last XAT official mock test is scheduled for October 31 and November 1, 2026.

The mock test will be available over a 48-hour window, from midnight on October 31 until 11.59 pm on November 1. According to XLRI Jamshedpur, candidates who succesfully submit their XAT 2027 applications by October 28 will be eligible to access the practice papers.

The final mock test will feature three papers, which candidates can attempt at their convenience during the scheduled period. It will also provide a comparative rank analysis to help aspirants understand how their performance compares with that of other test-takers.

How to access XAT 2027 mock test?

Step 1: Eligible candidates can visit the official mock test portal at xatonline.in/mocktest

Step 2: Follow the link to land on the practice test page

Step 3: Use the valid login credentials

Step 4: Submit the details to access the XAT mock test.

Step 5: Complete the mock test and assess the results

Candidates must note that who have not completed their XAT 2027 applications should do so by October 28 if they wish to access the final official mock test.

XAT 2027 exam date

The exam authoroty has announced the XAT 2027 exam schedule. The online examination will be held on January 3, 2027. The entarce exam is being conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) and accepted by more than 250 B-schools.