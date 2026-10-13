XAT 2027 Application Correction Window Opens on October 16 at xatonline.in: Check details

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will open the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 application correction window on October 16, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can review their details and make permitted changes until October 17 through the official website, xatonline.in.
The announcement has been published on the XAT website under its latest updates section.
The two-day facility will allow applicants to rectify errors before their details are used for subsequent examination and admission processes.
Candidates can make changes to selected fields, including academic qualifications, work experience, address, test-city preferences and certain personal details. They may also upload clearer photographs and signatures.
However, registered email addresses and mobile numbers cannot be changed. Applicants should carefully review the available editing options before saving their corrections.
Visit the official website, xatonline.in.
Click on the candidate login option.
Sign in using registered credentials.
Open the application dashboard and select the correction facility.
Make the necessary changes in permitted fields.
Review the updated information and submit the form.
Meanwhile, XAT 2027 registration remains open until December 6, 2026.
The entrance examination is scheduled for January 3, 2027, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards are tentatively scheduled for release on December 20, 2026.
Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of XAMI members, XAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at participating management institutions.