XAT 2027 Application Correction Window Opens on October 16 at xatonline.in: Check details

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will open the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 application correction window on October 16, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can review their details and make permitted changes until October 17 through the official website, xatonline.in.

The announcement has been published on the XAT website under its latest updates section.

The two-day facility will allow applicants to rectify errors before their details are used for subsequent examination and admission processes.