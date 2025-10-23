XAT 2026 mock test to be held from Oct 29 to Nov 1

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 official mock test will be available from October 29 to November 1, 2025, allowing aspirants to evaluate their preparation and familiarize themselves with the exam format.
Candidates must submit their applications by October 26, 2025, to access the mock tests.
The mock test window will remain open from October 29, 12 pm, to November 1, 12 pm.
Registered candidates can log in to their dashboards on the official website, www.xatonline.in, navigate to the “Mock Test” section, and begin practising.
Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor for XAT and Admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur, said, “The mock test gives aspirants a chance to assess their preparation, improve time management, and build confidence before the actual exam.”
The mock test replicates the actual XAT in structure and duration, featuring four core sections: Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision-Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI), and General Knowledge (GK).
The three-hour test includes around 95 questions. Each correct answer carries one mark, while incorrect responses attract a 0.25 mark penalty.
The GK section has no negative marking, but 0.10 marks will be deducted for more than eight unattempted questions.
Benefits of taking the mock test:
Understanding the exam pattern and difficulty level
Identifying strengths and improvement areas
Developing time management strategies
Building confidence through simulated conditions
Enhancing decision-making skills for the DM section
Eligibility and application details:
Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years in any discipline.
Final-year students completing their degree by June 12, 2026, are also eligible. There is no minimum percentage requirement.
The application process is online at www.xatonline.in
Candidates must register as new users, fill in academic and personal details, upload required documents, and pay the application fee online.