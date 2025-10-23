XAT 2026 mock test to be held from Oct 29 to Nov 1

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 official mock test will be available from October 29 to November 1, 2025, allowing aspirants to evaluate their preparation and familiarize themselves with the exam format.

Candidates must submit their applications by October 26, 2025, to access the mock tests.

The mock test window will remain open from October 29, 12 pm, to November 1, 12 pm.

Registered candidates can log in to their dashboards on the official website, www.xatonline.in, navigate to the “Mock Test” section, and begin practising.

Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor for XAT and Admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur, said, “The mock test gives aspirants a chance to assess their preparation, improve time management, and build confidence before the actual exam.”