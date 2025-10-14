XAT 2026 application correction window open till October 16

Today, October 14, 2025, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, opened the correction window for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 (XAT 2026). Candidates who wish to make changes to their XAT 2026 application form can do so directly through the XAT's official website, xatonline.in .

The official website states that the application edit window will be open from October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (09:00 am). This 48-hour period will allow registered candidates to examine and correct any mistakes they made in their submitted application forms.

To make corrections, candidates can follow the processes listed below.

Visit XAT's main website, xatonline.in . Click on the login link and input your login information. Your application form will be shown after you click the submit button. Check the application form and make the necessary modifications. Click submit to download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The deadline to apply for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. The admit card will be available to download provisionally on December 20, 2025. The XAT exam will be held on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.