With NEET PG Result Date 2026 approaching, confusion continues over the answer key and response sheet

As the NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be released on September 30, the wait continues for the answer key. With only 7 days left until the result announcement, NEET PG applicants are still not clear whether the NBEMS will release the answer key before the result or not. The release of the answer key has been confirmed in the official information brochure, but a fixed date has not been specified. The uncertainty about releasing the answer key makes candidates worry about the result announcement schedule.
Each and every question asked in the question paper of NEET-PG 2026 shall be reviewed by faculty members from the concerned speciality area after the conduct of NEET-PG 2026 to re-check the technical correctness of the questions as well as the answer keys. Full marks shall be awarded to all appeared candidates for such questions that will be found technically incorrect/ambiguous in post-examination review, regardless of whether candidates have attempted them or not.
The candidates shall be able to access the Question ID Numbers, correct answer key to questions and responses marked through their applicant login at NEET PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website.
Note: The above information was exactly as published in the information bulletin of NEET PG 2026. No changes have been made to the content. The respective information is available on Page 91 of the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin.
As per the above information, it is clear that NBEMS will only publish the Question ID numbers, but not the full question.
Over the last few years, NEET PG results were declared within 10-15 days after the exam, and the 2026 exam is witnessing a long wait for the result announcement. It's been more than 20 days since the exam was conducted. The candidates are hoping for an official update from NBEMS as soon as possible to put an end to the unofficial dates/ rumours circulating on social media.