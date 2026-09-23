With NEET PG Result Date 2026 approaching, confusion continues over the answer key and response sheet

What exactly did NBEMS mention about Answer Key on Information Bulletin?

Each and every question asked in the question paper of NEET-PG 2026 shall be reviewed by faculty members from the concerned speciality area after the conduct of NEET-PG 2026 to re-check the technical correctness of the questions as well as the answer keys. Full marks shall be awarded to all appeared candidates for such questions that will be found technically incorrect/ambiguous in post-examination review, regardless of whether candidates have attempted them or not.

The candidates shall be able to access the Question ID Numbers, correct answer key to questions and responses marked through their applicant login at NEET PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website.

Note: The above information was exactly as published in the information bulletin of NEET PG 2026. No changes have been made to the content. The respective information is available on Page 91 of the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin.

As per the above information, it is clear that NBEMS will only publish the Question ID numbers, but not the full question.