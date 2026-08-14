Will NTA release the UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Today? Aspirants ask NTA

NTA, which announced that the UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 will be released this week, is yet to finalise an exact release date. August 14 is the only remaining hopeful date this week, as August 15 is a public holiday for Independence Day. The aspirants are eagerly waiting for the answer key, which has already been delayed by almost a month.

If NTA fails to release the key and response sheet today, August 14, UGC NET aspirants might stage a protest. Initially, a protest was planned for August 11, but it was withdrawn due to the NTA's announcement regarding the answer key release timeline.