Will NTA release the UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Today? Aspirants ask NTA

NTA, which announced that the UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 will be released this week, is yet to finalise an exact release date. August 14 is the only remaining hopeful date this week, as August 15 is a public holiday for Independence Day. The aspirants are eagerly waiting for the answer key, which has already been delayed by almost a month.
If NTA fails to release the key and response sheet today, August 14, UGC NET aspirants might stage a protest. Initially, a protest was planned for August 11, but it was withdrawn due to the NTA's announcement regarding the answer key release timeline.
If NTA plans to release the answer key today, what could be the expected release time?
If NTA actually plans to upload the response sheet and keys today, an announcement is expected after 5 PM. Either by the evening or night (by 11 PM), the answer key is expected to be released. However, NTA has not confirmed an official release time. The aspirants are hopeful of an announcement today so that they can estimate their scores and plan accordingly.
PhD admission timelines at various universities are nearing closure, and candidates hopeful of clearing the UGC NET June 2026 for PhD admission are now worried. On the other hand, those aspiring to apply for Assistant Professor posts in various private universities and colleges are missing the deadlines due to the delay in releasing the UGC NET June 2026 result.