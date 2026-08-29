Will NTA declare CSIR NET Result June 2026 Today? Official update awaited

Will the CSIR NET Result June 2026 be released today?

Even though NTA has not declared an official release date, there is a clear possibility of declaring the results today, August 29. As NTA wrapped up the UGC NET results process, now it is CSIR NET's turn. The agency is declaring the pending results one by one (UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA). On August 16, too, the UGC NET answer key was released first, followed by CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA. The candidates are advised to keep tracking for the result announcement throughout the day as NTA might declare them anytime soon.