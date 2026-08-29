Will NTA declare CSIR NET Result June 2026 Today? Official update awaited

CSIR NET Result June 2026 is scheduled to be released this week as per NTA's official announcement, but an exact date has not been finalised. As NTA declared the UGC NET June 2026 Result on August 28, anticipation for the result announcement among CSIR NET June 2026 candidates has increased. They are expecting the result announcement today, August 29, as NTA clearly indicated that results will be declared this week, and today, Saturday, is the last day of the week.
Even though NTA has not declared an official release date, there is a clear possibility of declaring the results today, August 29. As NTA wrapped up the UGC NET results process, now it is CSIR NET's turn. The agency is declaring the pending results one by one (UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA). On August 16, too, the UGC NET answer key was released first, followed by CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA. The candidates are advised to keep tracking for the result announcement throughout the day as NTA might declare them anytime soon.
Sharing her thoughts with Edexlive, Kathyanai, a CSIR NET test taker from Rajahmundry, said, 'I have been eagerly waiting for the result announcement not just because I am nervous. I have prepared well and got a good tentative score as per the provisional answer key. Therefore, my anticipation for the result announcement has increased after last night's UGC NET result announcement. Hopefully, NTA releases the results today, she concluded.
Indu, a CSIR NET Life Sciences candidate from Ongole, shared that 'NTA is finally announcing the pending results one by one, which is a sigh of relief to lakhs of aspirants. Hopefully, NTA will streamline the exam process and avoid paper leaks in the upcoming academic session'.
The candidates are advised to wait for an official announcement and do not believe any rumours claming results announcement.