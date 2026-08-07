Why processing UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key and Results for 87 subjects is a massive task for NTA

Due to the recent NTA revamp, the agency is facing a shortage of resources, because of which the process of UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR is being delayed. Almost 7.8 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam, and uploading individual response sheets of each candidate is a huge task for NTA at the moment. Similarly, processing the results and releasing the individual scorecards could be very challenging. However, NTA will complete it as soon as possible.