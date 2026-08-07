Why processing UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key and Results for 87 subjects is a massive task for NTA

The National Testing Agency will soon release the UGC NET June 2026 answer key and results. It is clear that the agency is facing a staff crunch, and processing results for 87 subjects is not an easy task at the moment. During the previous sessions, NTA used to release the answer key within 5-7 days after the exam, but the agency had enough staff to process the answer keys and results.
Due to the recent NTA revamp, the agency is facing a shortage of resources, because of which the process of UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR is being delayed. Almost 7.8 lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam, and uploading individual response sheets of each candidate is a huge task for NTA at the moment. Similarly, processing the results and releasing the individual scorecards could be very challenging. However, NTA will complete it as soon as possible.
While the UGC NET process is facing a delay, CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA PG are the two other exams for which answer keys are still awaited. These exams also concluded almost a month back, but the further stages of the exam process are yet to be initiated. Both CSIR NET and ICAR AIEEA PG are expected to have over 5 lakh takers.
ICAR AIEEA PG answer key and results could be the top priority of NTA. Any delay in the process will lead to a delayed academic session. On the other hand, NET answer keys and results are important for students aspiring for PhD admission, and the deadlines for the same are expected to end soon at various universities.
For the past 40 days, students have been waiting for an official update from the NTA, but the agency remained silent as it was not sure about the exact timelines due to the NEET re exam controversy related issues.