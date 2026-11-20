Kolkata: Students appearing for the West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations in 2027 may have to wait longer than expected, as the state government is considering postponing the board exams by around two weeks due to teachers' engagement in the census exercise.

School Education Minister Dipak Barman said, the examinations are likely to be rescheduled, but the final decision will depend on the progress of the census work and the prevailing circumstances.

According to the tentative schedule the minister shared, the Madhyamik examinations are planned for March 2 to March 16, 2027, while the Higher Secondary examinations are expected to be held from March 19 to April 12, 2027. Students must note that the dates are not final. The state government will review the census process before confirming the examination schedule, Barman told reporters.

The proposed shift is expected to affect students preparing for the two major state board examinations. Candidates should, therefore, wait for an official announcement from the respective examination boards before making plans based on the tentative dates.

West Bengal to issue NOCs to 39 missionary schools

The minister also said the state government has decided to speed up the process of issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to 39 missionary schools.

"We have changed the way missions used to be run under the previous regime. In conformity with standard procedures and sticking to the 75-80 per cent attendance benchmark, we issued them NOCs," PTI quoted minister Barman.

Sanskrit textbooks to get greater emphasis

The School Education Department has also decided to give greater attention to Sanskrit-related textbooks. The minister said advisories for teachers had been printed in some of the books, noting that Sanskrit is a Classical language.

Textbooks will also carry the Preamble to the Constitution, fundamental rights and duties in their opening pages. The national song, Vande Mataram, will also be included, Barman said.

On school uniforms, he said schools would have the freedom to choose their colours. However, he did not rule out the possibility of saffron being included in the uniform colours.

With inputs of PTI