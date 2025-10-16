WBPSC Clerkship 2025 (Part-I) results OUT: Check here

Yesterday, Wednesday, October 15, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) revealed the results of the 2025 Clerkship (Part-I) Examination.

The WBPSC Clerkship recruitment is one of the most coveted state government job opportunities in West Bengal, with thousands of candidates appearing each year.

A total of 89,821 candidates passed the preliminary round successfully and are now entitled to take the subsequent Part-II exam. The first (Part-I) computer-based test was administered statewide on November 16 and 17, 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the Part-I exam can use these steps to check and get their results:

Visit the WBPSC's official website, psc.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, in the "Results" section, click on the link labelled 'Clerkship (Part-I) Result' or something similar.

The results will be displayed in a PDF file that includes the roll numbers of all qualifying candidates.

Use the search option (Ctrl+F) in the PDF to easily locate your roll number.

Once confirmed, download the result PDF and print it for future reference and the next step in the recruitment process.

The shortlisted candidates must now prepare for the Clerkship (Part-II) exam, which will be the final step in the selection process for these coveted government clerical positions.

The Commission will issue the admit card and the exact date for the next step on its website in the coming weeks.