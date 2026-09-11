WBMCC NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling begins September 12: Candidates get just 40 hours to lock preferences

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is moving into the crucial choice-filling stage of NEET UG 2026 Round 2 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates who have successfully registered, paid the required fee and completed verification will be allowed to enter and lock their preferences from September 12, 2026.

The choice-filling window will open at 6 pm on September 12 and remain available until 10 am on September 14, according to the revised Round 2 schedule issued by the West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education.

The official WBMCC website has also listed the September 3 Round 2 schedule and a subsequent urgent notice dated September 9, confirming that Round 2 counselling is underway.