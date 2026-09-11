WBMCC NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling begins September 12: Candidates get just 40 hours to lock preferences

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is moving into the crucial choice-filling stage of NEET UG 2026 Round 2 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates who have successfully registered, paid the required fee and completed verification will be allowed to enter and lock their preferences from September 12, 2026.
The choice-filling window will open at 6 pm on September 12 and remain available until 10 am on September 14, according to the revised Round 2 schedule issued by the West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education.
The official WBMCC website has also listed the September 3 Round 2 schedule and a subsequent urgent notice dated September 9, confirming that Round 2 counselling is underway.
The revised schedule covers West Bengal state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges, as well as applicable state, management and NRI quota seats in private institutions. WBMCC conducts the process for MBBS and BDS admissions based on the applicable merit lists and eligibility criteria.
Only candidates who have successfully completed the required registration, fee payment and verification process will be able to proceed to choice filling.
Candidates should carefully arrange their preferred colleges and courses before locking their choices. Once the choice-locking deadline passes, candidates should not assume that preferences can be modified.
The official schedule shows that the seat matrix for Round 2 will be published after 4 pm on September 12, shortly before choice filling opens.
In a September 9 notice, WBMCC announced a one-time facility for candidates who remained unallotted until Round 2 and could not pay the applicable security deposit for filling choices for private medical/dental college seats.
Such candidates can request activation of their candidature through their registered email within the specified window. If their candidature is activated, they will be permitted to re-register and pay the registration fee and security deposit afresh from Round 3 onwards. The notice specifically describes this as a one-time measure applicable to Round 2.
Candidates should therefore check the latest notices on the official WBMCC portal before submitting choices.