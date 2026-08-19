WBMCC NEET UG Merit List 2026 Today: Revised schedule published

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will release the NEET UG merit list 2026 for the state-level 85 per cent seats today, August 19, and has also published the revised counselling schedule. The choice-filling process is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM on August 19, and the last date is August 21.
Direct link to check merit list (once released)
Here is the revised schedule released by WBMCC on August 18 -
Release of merit list: August 19, 2026 (after 12:00 PM)
Choice filling starts: August 19, 2026 (4:00 PM)
Last date to edit choices: August 21, 2026
Seat allotment result: August 25, 2026
Reporting: August 26 to 27, 2026
WBMCC NEET UG Merit List 2026 is released in the form of 'list of verified candidates eligible for choice filling process'. The list includes candidates' names along with their NEET UG score and percentile. Candidates are placed in order of merit. The candidate's NEET UG rank and their position in the merit list are the key factors for determining the seat allotment result.
Once the merit list is released, candidates who find discrepancies can email the helpdesk at wbhelpdesk2026@gmail.com or contact the helpdesk number directly. No separate window is provided on the candidate login to rectify discrepancies.
The counselling authority will notify you of any further changes to the counselling schedule. Candidates are advised to check official updates only through the WBMCC website.