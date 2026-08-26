WBMCC NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Underway: Check revised schedule, instructions

WBMCC has started the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice-filling process for State Quota, Private College Management Quota and NRI Quota seats. The revised schedule gives candidates additional time to submit and lock their preferences, while the counselling authority has issued several instructions that candidates need to follow carefully.
According to the revised schedule issued by the DME, West Bengal, online choice filling and choice locking will remain open from 4 pm on August 25 to 4 pm on August 27, 2026, subject to server time. The list of successfully verified candidates and the Round 1 seat matrix were published on August 25.
Candidates should note that only successfully verified candidates can participate in choice filling. The WBMCC bulletin says candidates must log in and access the available choices after their verification status is confirmed. Candidates must save and lock their choices within the prescribed window.
One important point is that choice locking is final. Once choices are locked, candidates cannot modify or rearrange them. The counselling authority will process choices based on the candidate's merit and the applicable seat matrix. WBMCC also advises candidates to arrange preferences carefully rather than simply selecting a large number of options.
The revised schedule puts the Round 1 allotment result on August 31 after 4 pm. Candidates allotted seats will subsequently have to complete reporting and admission formalities at the respective institutions on the dates specified by WBMCC.
Candidates should also keep their original documents ready for admission. The counselling bulletin warns that failure to complete physical document verification or provide the required documents within the stipulated period can affect the candidate's admission and subsequent participation.