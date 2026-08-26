WBMCC NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Underway: Check revised schedule, instructions

One important point is that choice locking is final. Once choices are locked, candidates cannot modify or rearrange them. The counselling authority will process choices based on the candidate's merit and the applicable seat matrix. WBMCC also advises candidates to arrange preferences carefully rather than simply selecting a large number of options.

The revised schedule puts the Round 1 allotment result on August 31 after 4 pm. Candidates allotted seats will subsequently have to complete reporting and admission formalities at the respective institutions on the dates specified by WBMCC.

Candidates should also keep their original documents ready for admission. The counselling bulletin warns that failure to complete physical document verification or provide the required documents within the stipulated period can affect the candidate's admission and subsequent participation.