WBJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 to be released on July 28; will there be a mop-up round?

WBJEE Round 3 seat allotment 2026 for BTech admission in West Bengal will be released on July 28, and the official release time has not been confirmed. There is a possibility of allotments being released by or after 5 PM as per the previous rounds' trends. The Round 2 seat allotment was released after 4 PM. Round 3 is tentatively considered the last and final round of counselling for WB BTech admission 2026.
The seat allotment will be activated on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Keep your WBJEE roll number and password ready to check the seat allotment status. As this is going to be the final round, the applicants may not get an option to upgrade their seat. There is no confirmation on the mop-up round counselling yet.
Usually, WBJEEB has conducted mop-up round counselling instead of Round 3 over the years. However, there was no mop-up round in 2025 due to the delay in conducting the counselling because of the OBC quota issue. Only two rounds were conducted in 2025. The mop-up round was conducted in 2024. As the admission authority conducted three rounds of counselling already, conducting a mop-up is still in doubt.
If you are aspiring for direct admission in private colleges, you can take admission under the management quota. The admissions are still underway for the same. However, the fee structure varies for state quota and direct management quota admission.
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